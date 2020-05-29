Škoda TSI Engines – The Heart of the new Karoq, Rapid, & Superb

Czech brand Škoda recently launched three new vehicles in India – the Karoq SUV and the Rapid and Superb sedans. All three are powered by different variants of the brand’s popular TSI engines.

These new Škoda TSI engines are the literal driving force behind this trio of launches and offer up some innovative technologies to help augment the driving experience. TSI stands for Turbocharged Stratified Injection, and the engines use an amalgamation of turbocharging and direct injection technologies to ensure that more torque is delivered lower down in the RPM band. This results in two benefits – firstly, the power comes in early, making the experience of driving the car that much more exciting, and secondly, the fuel consumption is lower than a naturally-aspirated engine meaning your wallet is happy too. Here’s a more in-depth look at each of the TSI engines on offer in these three new cars.

1.0 TSI

Powering the new Rapid is the 999-cc three-cylinder TSI engine. Since this is a turbocharged plant, the less than 1,000-cc of displacement is no deterrent to fun. The engine churns out a 110 hp from 5,000-5,250 rpm with 175 Nm of peak torque from 1,750-4,000 rpm. This equates to a claimed fuel efficiency figure of just shy of 19 km/l and an impressive claimed top speed of 195 km/h. This brand new three-cylinder 1.0 TSI engine offers a compact design and low weight of just 93 kg thanks to the extensive use of aluminium alloys. It is also optimized for minimal internal friction and losses, and the smallest possible mounting dimensions.

1.5 TSI

The 1,498-cc four-cylinder TSI Engine is a more potent beast, and powers the brand new Karoq. It churns out a hefty 150 hp from 5,000-6,000 rpm and drops 250 Nm of torque from 1,500-3,500 rpm. That’s a lot of grunt to call upon when you put your foot down and equates to a 0-100 km/h sprint of 9 seconds and a top speed of 202 km/h. Despite posting such impressive performance figures, the 1.5 TSI also offers up a palatable 16.95 km/l efficiency figure. This is possible thanks to Škoda’s proprietary Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). ACT is a clever system that, on detecting of a lighter load on the engine, shuts down two of the four cylinders on its own to ensure fuel consumption is at a minimum. The engine also features a petrol particulate filter to help regulate the emission of particulate matter.

2.0 TSI

The most vigorous of the three engines on offer is the 1,984-cc four-cylinder option which you see in the new Superb. Thanks to its 16 valves Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) setup, it can get you from standstill to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds and tops out at 239 km/h. This rapid (pardon the pun) performance thanks to this engine’s ability to harness 190 galloping horses from 4,200-6,000 revs and 320 Nm of twist from 1,450-4,200 rpm. Despite being quick on the draw, the 2.0-litre TSI engine also offers a fair bit of frugality, covering 15.10 kilometres with a single litre of fuel.