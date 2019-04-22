Škoda Superb Buyback Through ‘EasyBuy’

A new programme offers assured Škoda Superb buyback, making future proceedings easier for owners of the premium sedan.

The aim of the EasyBuy programme is to make the Superb more accessible to customers. One can enjoy 100 per cent finance and up to 40 per cent lower EMIs for three years. That means, you can now own a Škoda Superb while paying EMIs that you would usually pay for a car in a lower segment.

There’s more. They are also offering an assured introductory buyback value of 57 per cent for a new Škoda Superb at the end of the three-year contract. Customers can choose to return the vehicle to the dealer, retain ownership of the car by paying off outstanding EMIs or upgrade to another Škoda car. Škoda are on a roll with these customer-centric programmes. Take a look at the details of their ShieldPlus programme.

Story: Joshua Varghese