Škoda Scala World Premier in Tel Aviv

Škoda have unveiled their compact hatchback, the new Scala, at a world premiere in Tel Aviv, Israel. The event was also used to showcase Skoda’s new design language. Elements of this new approach are sporty in nature with a panoramic glass roof blending into an elongated rear fifth door and large air inlets underneath a striking grille. The side skirts and an aerodynamic roof spoiler and a rear diffuser underneath the bumper give the Scala a mean overall stance.

The Scala features a number of state-of-the-art connectivity tech and functionalities that were seen on the brand’s Vision RS concept. A 10.25-inch information cluster is the largest in the compact car segment, and Virtual Cockpit is also available as an option. The infotainment system itself has a large 9.2-inch touchscreen. Emergency Call and Proactive Service, which is free of charge, is now standard on the Scala.

The Czech car manufacturer has said that the Scala will come with five engine options to choose from – three petrols, a diesel, and even a CNG variant. Petrol engines are 1.0-litre three-cylinder options churning out 95/115 PS and 175/200 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel is a 1.6-litre TDI four-cylinder with 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Finally, the CNG options is a 1.0-litre G-TEC three-cylinder unit producing 90 PS and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission for the base 1.0-litre petrol is a five-speed manual with the rest being given a six-speed manual. In addition, the two six-speed petrol and the diesel variants have the option of a seven-speed DSG automatic as well. But wait, there is more, all the engine variants are compliant with Euro 6d-TEMP norms, are equipped with Stop/Start technology, and get direct fuel injection. All engine variants are turbocharged too. Furthermore, the Škoda Scala 1.5 TSI comes with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT).

The car hosts a number of features like LED headlights and taillights, nine airbags, and a passenger protection system called the ‘Crew Protect Assist’. This system automatically closes all windows and adds pre-tension to seat belts when in a crash. After a crash though, the Multi-Collision Brake system kicks in and stops the car from rolling any further.

Slated for a launch in the first half of 2019, we can expect the car to be on Indian shores sometime during the next year. Watch this space as we shall keep you informed on future updates of the new Škoda Scala.

Story: Zal Cursetji