Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Launched

With the launch of the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus, customers have one more variant to consider if they choose to buy this sedan.

The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new, more accessible variant in the Rapid line-up sets itself apart from the rest in terms of styling by sporting a distinctive design that is complemented by black and silver design elements. Other visual highlights include a black grille, side foils, boot lip garnish and chrome window garnish. The interiors feature a new dual-tone ebony sand theme accompanied by ivory-slate upholstery. Colour options include Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Toffee Brown.

The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus’ infotainment needs are managed by a 6.5-inch colour touchscreen that is equipped with SmartLink. It allows the user to control apps such as navigation straight on the infotainment screen while also allowing smartphone connectivity using MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The climate control is supplemented by dust and pollen filters, the rear of the car has adjustable dual a/c vents and there are 12V power sockets both at the front and rear.

Powering the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus is the new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that develops 110 hp and a peak torque of 175 Nm, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Skoda claim that the car has a fuel-efficiency of 18.97 km/litre under standard test conditions. That is a 23 per cent increase in fuel-efficiency when compared to the outgoing model. The Rapid is well-equipped in terms of safety equipment as well. Some of the equipment on offer include dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), Parktronic rear parking sensors and engine immobilizer.

Customers can be reassured by the fact that the Rapid will be covered by the Skoda Shield Plus warranty scheme for a period of six years. It includes motor insurance, 24×7 road-side assistance, and an extended warranty.

Story: Joshua Varghese