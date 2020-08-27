Skoda Rapid Automatic Bookings Open

The bookings for the incoming Skoda Rapid Automatic have opened for a reservation amount of Rs 25,000. A six-speed AT is in the offing.

Automatic cars had seen a surge in demand before the pandemic hit, but, even after, there are many who choose automatics over manuals for their sheer convenience of operation. The latest to join the list of choices in the burgeoning sedan segment is the Skoda Rapid.

Bookings for the new Skoda Rapid automatic transmission variants have opened at Rs 25,000. Deliveries are set to commence from 18 September on a priority basis for those who pre-book the car. The new Skoda Rapid Automatic will continue to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 110 hp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 175 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. We drove the manual version Monte Carlo with this global engine and came away impressed. Read our first drive review here. The new Skoda Rapid Automatic will have the six-speed torque-converter automatic driving the front wheels. This is a similar unit to the one offered in the old 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine; with 105 hp and 153 Nm.

Expect to pay a premium of about Rs 80,000 over the respective manual transmission variants. We hope to see more than one, of course, with an Ambition AT and a Style AT and, perhaps, even a Monte Carlo AT. Prices for the Automatic should start at around Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). While an entry AT is unlikely, it would be interesting to see a Rapid Rider AT at less than Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 Turbocharged Stratified Injection engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point.

“The new Rapid AT will offer a compelling combination of the brand’s timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary ‘value for money’ proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience.”