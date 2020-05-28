Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI First Look

We take a close look at what is new about the latest Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI sedan.

Since its introduction in 2011, the Rapid has been a fairly popular model in its segment. In its latest avatar, the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI, the sedan is powered by an engine that is crucial to the manufacturer’s BS6 strategy and is in several brands within the Group’s portfolio worldwide.

Powering the new car is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 110 hp at 5,000 rpm and 175 Nm of torque from just 1,750 rpm. When compared to the outgoing engine, the new TSI engine claims to offer a 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency, 14 per cent rise in torque and 5 per cent upsurge in power over the outgoing MPI engine. Currently, the car is only being offered with a six-speed manual transmission. Furthermore, Skoda claim that new 1.0 TSI engine will return 18.97 km/litre.

Visually, the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI looks identical to the 2019 model but Skoda are offering up to five variants with updated styling elements and other highlights unique to each trim. The most accessible of this lot is the Rider, followed by the Ambiente variant and the dark-themed Onyx variant. The Style comes next, while the Monte Carlo occupies the top shelf. The Style and Monte Carlo feature an 8.0-inch Skoda Android infotainment system.

Skoda are also offering their Shield Plus warranty scheme with every new car. This package includes six years of hassle-free ownership experience, motor insurance, 24×7 road-side assistance, and an extended warranty.

The introductory ex-showroom pricing for all the trims is as follows:

Rider – Rs 7.49 lakh

Ambition – Rs 9.99 lakh

Onyx – Rs 10.19 lakh

Style – Rs 11.44 lakh

Monte Carlo – Rs 11.79 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese