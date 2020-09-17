Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic Launched

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic is now available with each of the five variants with prices starting from Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

At this price point, the Rapid 1.0 TSI with its automatic transmission is among the most accessible options in its segment.

The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI has made quite an impact since its introduction with the new TSI mill. This engine is part of Skoda’s BS6 strategy for the country and is from the global family seen in several offerings within the Group.

The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 110 hp between 5,000 and 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 175 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. Skoda claim that this powertrain is capable of returning up to 16.24 km to the litre. The TSI mill, as discussed before, has 14 per cent more torque, is nine per cent more efficient, and five per cent more powerful than the previous 1.6 MPI engine. The automatic variant uses the six-speed torque converter and drives the front wheels.

The five variants on offer in the automatic model include Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. In addition to the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic, the manufacturer also announced the launch of their comprehensive maintenance programme, the Skoda Supercare, available as either a two-year or four-year package.

Pricing (ex-showroom):

Rider Plus AT – Rs 9.49 lakh

Ambition AT – Rs 11.29 lakh

Onyx AT – Rs 11.49 lakh

Style AT – Rs 12.99 lakh

Monte Carlo AT – Rs 13.29 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese