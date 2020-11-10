Skoda Octavia RS 245 First Drive Review

A closed air-strip, a 245-hp turbo-petrol Czech-German figurative tuner-car, and a brief time-slot to play hard are a recipe for excitement. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 surprises with its potency and everyday practicality.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Apurva Ambep

Limited editions always seem to generate a different kind of interest and, more often than not, have a special place in enthusiast hearts. The Octavia vRS was a special addition to the Czech marque’s range when it first arrived, with its 1.8 TSI heart. Things got better and better. The market improved for performance machines that didn’t need to deliver upwards of 15 km/l and, thus, choices improved. The new Octavia RS 245, then, is a limited model. Although just 200 cars came in, there are a few still up for grabs. And we were happy to partake.

It’s a stylish and striking design, the Skoda Octavia RS, and it is looks just as quick as it is. The unmistakeable front face is thanks to the signature grille, garnished with the special badge and with the moustache sporting the snazzy “Quadra LED” headlamps on either side. The sleek profile, chiselled from generous proportions, helps accentuate its sporty intent. The 18-inch machined wheels in low 40-profile rubber add to its appeal. The spoiler on the hatch door does more than look good.

Inside, those proportions make for a spacious cabin – for occupants and luggage – and the quality of materials used and the fit-and-finish are impeccable. Everything feels robust and solid with a long shelf life. The RS sports seats are lined in alcantara and joined by the flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle mounted behind. The Virtual Cockpit behind it makes the experience easier for the eyes; within my line of sight means I not having to deviate my vision, or focus as much. There’s also a pretty large sunroof with an easy-to-use dial controller for the opening options. Finally, there’s smartphone connectivity, a centre console that holds a large display, and the mode selector. Safety-wise, there are a slew of driver aids that don’t seem intrusive at all. ISOFIX anchors are provided, as are a total of nine airbags are offered – it’s a proper family car, it is.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the Rally Sport iteration – without the “Victor” prefix – with a 2.0 TSI engine. The four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor produces a peak 245 hp and 370 Nm. The Octy will hit 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and goes on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h. How it does that though, is what makes all the difference. In “RS” mode, foot on the brake, revs burbling ready to unleash the full power on tap, the Octavia RS 245 is set to attack. A kilometre-long straight meant beckoned and, foot on the gas, it rocketed off with a flicker of traction control figuring out its role. The climb was effortless and the sound getting there, involving, egging me to keep my foot buried.

There’s no let up and as it approached the double, there was going to be no more tarmac left. Not just lift off, but hard on the brakes, and a sweeping left-right-left arc of a U-turn left me grinning as the cocktail of tyre squeal and speed topped with sticky cornering made for a potent combination. I followed that up by making the best of the cones, with a slalom that felt like a roller-coaster; sure felt like it was cornering on rails. The steering feedback is excellent, the ride quality is firm but reassuring and the suspension set-up, though on the stiffer side, makes for outstanding dynamics when pushed. It’s an enjoyable creation. Agile, yet planted. Sure-footed but light on its feet. Nimble but with a robust, tank-like build. No wonder they almost sold out! At this sub-40-lakh price point, there are few cars, if any at all, that are this involving and rewarding to drive.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 has got all the equipment from what is essentially a segment above. What it is, in my mind, is a four-door Audi TT. And, oh my, that was one RS I’ll never forget. This Octy may be one cylinder and more than a few horses down on that crazy straight-five, but it delivers the goods – and excellent value, too.

Need to Know – Skoda Octavia RS 245

Price: Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine: 1,984 cc, in-line, four, turbo-petrol

Max Power: 245 hp @ 5,000-6,500 rpm

Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1,600-4,300 rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic, front-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, multi-link rear

Weight: 1,403 kg