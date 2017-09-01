Škoda Octavia RS 230 Launched in India

Czech car manufacturer Škoda are back with the latest RS variant of their Octavia sedan. Škoda have launched the Octavia RS 230 in a single trim level, priced at Rs 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

In an effort to fight against their rivals in the rally races of the past century, Škoda launched three race cars, a 180 RS and two 200 RSs, in the spring of 1974. From then on, there was no looking back. In 2000, the ‘RS’ branded cars entered Škoda’s model range and further down the line, into their Indian portfolio. Let’s see what the latest car looks like on paper.

The Octavia RS 230 is lower than the stock Octavia by 15 mm. Complementing that sporty stance, Škoda are also offering the six-speed DSG gearbox with Sport mode, and an electronically-regulated XDS+ limited-slip differential as standard.

Step into the car and you will be greeted by a majorly black interior with the RS logo popping out at you from the front seats and door sills. True to its sporty nature, the sports steering wheel comes equipped with gear-shift paddles while offering the convenience of other steering-mounted controls. Škoda have also thrown in LED ambient lighting with ten colour options.

A two-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine drives the front wheels, and produces 230 PS between 5,500 and 6,200 rpm, and a peak torque of 350 Nm between 1,500 rpm and 4,500 rpm. Škoda also claim that the latest car is their fastest series-production model in India yet.

There are four colour choices available, namely; Race Blue, Steel Grey, Corrida Red and Candy White.

Story: Joshua Varghese