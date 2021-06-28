Skoda Kushaq Launched from Rs 10.50 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq is the latest mid-sized SUV to hit our market, and will take on the established players in this space.

The Skoda Kushaq has just been launched with prices ranging from 10.50 lakh for the base Active variant with the 1.0 TSI motor and six-speed manual transmission, going up to Rs 17.60 lakh for the top-end Style variant with the 1.5-litre TSI motor mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic. (both ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kushaq is available in three trim levels, Active, Ambition and Style, and is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options; a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder. The 1.0-litre motor makes 115 hp and 178 Nm, and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission in the base Active variant, while upgrading to the mid-spec Ambition variant opens up the option to pair it with a six-speed torque-converter automatic. Those choosing to buy the top-end Style variant can choose the 1.0 TSI or opt for the bigger 1.5-litre TSI motor that makes a healthy 150 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque, the latter of which kicks in as early as 1,600 rpm. It also features active cylinder shutdown to save fuel. This motor is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Below is the variant-wise pricing (all prices are ex-showroom) :

Active 1.0 TSI MT: Rs 10.50 lakh

Ambition 1.0 TSI MT: Rs 12.80 lakh

Ambition 1.0 TSI AT: Rs 14.20 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI MT: Rs 14.60 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI AT: Rs 15.80 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI MT: Rs 16.20 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI AT: Rs 17.60 lakh

