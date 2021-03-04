Skoda Kushaq Interior Design Sketches Released

Hoping to make a paradigm shift in the automotive industry, Skoda Auto may launch the Skoda Kushaq as early as March 2021.

With an investment of €1 billion (Rs 8,806 crore) from Volkswagen group, Skoda Auto have embarked on a joint venture to create new cars for India. Skoda Kushaq is the first model to take shape under this project. The Kushaq is a mid-size SUV which will be developed from scratch specifically for India, in India.

Skoda have just released design sketches of the interior of the new SUV that is set to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the likes. The sketches hint at a multi-tone interior with a premium-styled console layout along with a large infotainment system.

The “INDIA 2.0” project is aimed specifically at catering to the needs of Indian consumers. The SUV will be produced as the first of a series from a MQB A0 IN production facility set up in Chakan, Pune by Skoda Auto. The European MQB architecture is a platform that supports modular production and thus reduces costs.

Kushaq means “King” in Sanskrit and its tagline reads “Make Way for the One True King”. The regal nature of the name will not reflect in the pricing of the car and that will presumably be competitive. Skoda Auto have strived to achieve 93 per cent localisation with the Skoda Kushaq and are targeting 95 per cent localisation for future models. The SUV will have a lot of traits that have been designed keeping in mind India’s environment and ambient conditions.

The Skoda Kushaq will be produced with two engine options; a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol. There will not be a diesel engine option thanks to Volkswagen’s new company policies. Both the engines will be available with a choice of either a manual or an automatic transmission.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy