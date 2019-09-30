Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched

The new Skoda Kodiaq Scout has launched in India, which is their new off-road friendly variant. Priced at Rs 34 lakh ex-showroom, the new Kodiaq Scout will attempt to eat into sales of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The Skoda Kodiaq Style and their luxurious L&K variants are more comfort-focussed SUVs that we were very pleased with when we drove them both earlier. The Scout, on the other hand, is aimed at our more adventurous side.

On the exterior the new Skoda Kodiaq Scout features new skid-plates front and rear, side skirts, roof-rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels, for that mean off-road appeal. The interior remains plush and features Alcantara and leather, wooden decor and the works.

Skoda are using the same 1,968-cc TDI diesel engine that makes 150 hp and 340 Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout has what they call their ‘intelligent off-road-mode system’, which features Hill-Hold, Descent Control, Electronic Differential Lock, and more. Safety-wise you get nine airbags, a Rough Road package, and iBuzz Fatigue Alert, to name a few. Colour options are Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, and Magic Black.

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout is a good bet if you are in the market for a comfortable SUV with that can handle a little of the rough stuff, too. The current price is an introductory figure, and Skoda say that it would fall in between the Kodiaq Style and the Kodiaq L&K later. They are presently priced at Rs 35.36 lakh and Rs 36.78 lakh respectively.

