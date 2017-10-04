Škoda Kodiaq Launched

Škoda bring their first full-size seven-seat SUV to India.

Škoda Auto India today launched their much-anticipated SUV, the Kodiaq, in India at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kodiaq is the second SUV from the Czech brand in the country and, unlike other manufacturers, Škoda is only offering the Kodiaq in just a single trim with only one engine and transmission option. The Kodiaq will be offered with just the 2.0-litre TDI engine that churns out 150 PS and 340 Nm. The transmission on offer is the seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic. The Kodiaq gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as well.

We recently drove the car in Kovallam, Kerala. Here are the seven things you should know about the new Kodiaq.