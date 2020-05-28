Skoda Karoq Urban SUV – Things To Know

The Skoda Karoq has just officially reached Indian shores via the Complete Built-Up (CBU) pathway, which has heightened its weight on the wallet. However, does the Skoda Karoq come with its own set of magic beans? Well, here is what you need to know:

How chic is the new SUV?

Quite, to be honest. Skoda have gone with a mellow yet elegant appeal with the Karoq. Long gone are the days of the oddly apparelled Yeti, instead, Skoda have stuck to clean lines, promoting a modern mature aura. Yes, we see LED headlamps and tail lamps, but, both are designed into the overall look of the car and do their job quite well. We also see fog lamps with cornering function, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a massive panoramic sunroof and chrome design highlights. However, looks are based on one’s own perception, so feel free to make your own judgement here. Though, we think that Skoda have moved in the right direction with the Karoq’s styling.

How about the heart?

What we find is a BS6-compliant, 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) that is the same unit used in Skoda’s parent company, Volkswagen’s models. There is no AWD as we see on the foreign variants. Not really a big deal for an urban SUV and should handle almost every road in this vast country. What all this means on the road can only be truthfully mentioned once we test the car ourselves. ‘Go Corona, Go’.

What is it like on the inside?

Comfort is the keyword here, especially in the front row with well-shaped seats that make the drive very enjoyable. A digital instrument cluster, a sliding armrest in the centre with removable cup holders, an eight-inch infotainment system are some of the features for putting smiles on customers faces. You also get a fairly decent 520-litre boot space extended up to 1,630-litres with the rear seats folded away. The boot also comes with bag hooks, magnetised LED flashlight for tyre changing in the dark, velcro luggage separators, and a full-sized spare tyre.

Is she my knight in shining armour though?

Nine airbags should get you through the Battle of Agincourt without a fuss. Couple that with parking sensors, ABS with EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Driver Fatigue Monitor, and a rearview camera should make the trip to Mordor a walk in the park.

Ok, how much will it lighten my wallet?

The Skoda Karoq has been launched at Rs 24.99 lakh ex-showroom, which puts it higher than the similar-sized and current favourites, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, but fret not as Skoda are billed to launch the Kamiq that should take on the Koreans. The Karoq will directly take on the American, Jeep Compass, which should be an interesting battle.

There you have it, is the Skoda Karoq the car for you? It good looking, feature-packed, comfort-oriented, and boasts good build quality. Cannot complain much to be honest. Stay tuned for our full review once master COVID allows.