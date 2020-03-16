Skoda Karoq and Rapid TSI Bookings Open

You could book a new Skoda Karoq SUV or the new Rapid 1.0 TSI now for a refundable token amount of Rs 50,000.

The new Skoda models will be introduced in the coming months and bookings can now be made either at authorized Skoda dealerships across the country or through the Skoda India website. Once you have secured the booking, you can expect the car to be delivered from 14 April and 6 May for the Rapid 1.0 TSI and the Karoq respectively.

The Skoda Karoq will draw power from a BS VI-compliant, 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox). The engine dishes out 150 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The Karoq is equipped with a long list of creature comforts, safety features and infotainment technology that makes it a formidable rival for cars including the Hyundai Creta, the Mahindra XUV500, and the Kia Seltos.

The new Skoda Rapid now draws power from a BS VI-compliant 1.0-litre, three-pot, TSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 110 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. While we can expect manual and automatic transmissions, a diesel mill for the Rapid looks unlikely in India in the BS VI era.

Story: Joshua Varghese