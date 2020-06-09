Skoda Karoq Aims For Local Production

The Skoda Karoq is being contemplated for a Complete Knock-Down (CKD) production version of the new SUV.

The Karoq which is currently priced at Rs 24.99 lakh ex-showroom in the country goes up against some very stiff and lighter on the wallet competition. Hence, a CKD version would make sense as far as being financially more accessible to consumers. Currently, Skoda have brought in 1000 units of the Karoq via the Complete Built-Up (CBU) route.

However, Skoda says that they would be a decision on this topic once they can see valid demand numbers. Understandably so. Skoda also plans for local production of the Karoq to be another step in the company future plans for the Indian market.

The Indian market isn’t the easiest for most manufacturers, considering the competition and their aggressive price tags as well as the every changing emission norms. Either way, the Skoda Karoq is indeed an interesting launch and with the company’s brilliant build quality, this very well might be a positive move for Skoda as well as for India.