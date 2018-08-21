Škoda India Launches MyŠkoda App To Enhance Customer Experience

Škoda India have launched a new app called MyŠkoda digitalising the customers’ ownership experiences. Škoda have decided to focus on modernising their sales and services through this app and also a number of after-sales features.

Škoda cars continue to be available with a four-year service care package. What this means is that customers get a four-year warranty and four years roadside assistance. Furthermore, customers can now choose an optional four-year maintenance package as well. The four-year warranty is comprehensive and spans up to 4 years or 100,000 km from the date of purchase.

Škoda’s India 2.0 project has been given a number of enhancements since it was launched. The company has also introduced a 24×7 customer support in the form of an AI-enabled Chat Bot on its website. Other services available are iService which is a tablet based service consultant and the Package Pricing System Online (PPSO)together with Auto Part is an inventory management system that allows a customer to view pricing for spare parts with complete transparency.

Ashutosh Dixit, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing for Škoda India, said, “Through, refreshed model line-up, redesigned dealership network, streamlined business processes, and innovative customer service initiatives, we are focusing on strengthening the brand in India. The transformation of our sales and service facilities envisioned to provide an enhanced customer experience is rated positively by our customers, dealer partners, and sales and service personnel. Our 4 year Service Care package is a unique offering crafted with a singular purpose, to make owning a Škoda vehicle hassle free and a pleasant experience. Our ‘Simply Clever’ philosophy embraces the latest technologies like AI-enabled Chat Bot and guides us to consistently enhance the overall customer ownership experience. ‘MyŠkoda’ App, provides a platform for existing and potential customers, and enthusiasts to engage with the brand and vice versa. Our new campaign is a powerful statement and ascertains ‘Peace of Mind comes standard with every Škoda’”.

MyŠkoda app is a single window interface between the customer and the brand. The app has a number of sections including parking assist, service cost calculator, drive tribe, and accessories shop. On the app, customers can book a service slot, locate a dealership, connect to Škoda care and will also have the entire service history and itemized billing records. The app is available iTunes App Store for Apple owners and Google play store for Android devices.

Story: Zal Cursetji