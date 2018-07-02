Škoda Auto India To Take VW’s MQB Forward

The Volkswagen Group have handed the baton to Škoda India to take the Group’s Modularer Querbaukasten (MQB) or Modular Transverse Matrix platform, that underpins modern and future models from the Group’s umbrella, into the future with India 2.0 Project.

The Project will see the popular MQB platform – that underpins several transverse-mounted front-engine models from VW, Škoda and Audi, as well as other umbrella brands such as Seat and Cupra, including the VW Golf, Škoda Karoq, Octavia, Kodiaq, and even the Audi A3 and Q3 – result in the next made-in-India and made-for-India model onslaught. The target for the group is a combined five per cent market share for Volkswagen India as well as Škoda India by 2025. There has been an investment of €1 billion (Rs 8,000 crore approx) by Volkswagen AG to this initiative. The platform is essentially the MQB-A0-IN and will be the base for the new Škoda Fabia, and two new compact SUVs, set to be positioned beneath the Kodiaq. The first compact SUV model will be revealed in 2020. The Karoq has replaced the Yeti worldwide, and the Kamiq was unveiled in China. However, speaking at the conference, Gurpratap Boparai, MD, Škoda Auto India, confirmed that there will be a global model premiere in India, a compact SUV on the MQB-A0-IN, that will sit well below the Kodiaq, even Karoq, and could well be a sub-four-metre offering.

Recently, Škoda revealed the VisionX Concept, and this model could well be a guide as to what to expect when the company does go ahead and introduce their new compact MQB model. However, with their targets of reducing model delivery time and dealer network as well as after-sales service, the result could be extremely encouraging.

Story: Jim Gorde