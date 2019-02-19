Škoda Auto India Introduce ‘Shield Plus’

With ‘Shield Plus’, Škoda aim to provide a hassle-free ownership expereince for their customers. This segment-first initiative is part of their new customer-approach; ‘India 2.0’.

Under this programme, customers can avail some benefits for the fifth and sixth years of ownership as well or up to 1.5 lakh kilometres; whichever comes first. The benefits include extended warranty, Škoda Assist (roadside assistance), and motor insurance. While extended warranty and Škoda Assist are valid for six years, motor insurance is limited to four; of which the first year will be comprehensive motor insurance followed by three years of third party coverage. Shield Plus is available for all the cars in their line-up and Škoda vehicles covered under the four-year warranty program are also eligible.

Commenting on this latest initiative, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Škoda Auto India said, ‘Škoda Shield Plus is a unique offering in the Indian automotive industry. It is designed to ensure owning a Škoda is a hassle-free and an enjoyable experience. It ascertains that ‘Peace of Mind comes standard with a Škoda.’

Story: Joshua Varghese