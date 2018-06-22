Škoda Auto Assumes Responsibility for VW’s MQB-A0 Platform in India

Volkswagen Group have handed Škoda Auto India the reigns to develop new models based on the versatile platform.

With growing competition in the Indian automotive market, Volkswagen Group have entrusted Škoda Auto with the responsibility to develop the sub-compact MQB-A0 platform, which will initially see cars being manufactured for the Indian market. The project is called ‘India 2.0’, and the platform MQB-A0-IN, which will be the basis for a new sub-four-meter model that will be launched under the VW and Škoda brands. The company has already started work on the new model, which is slated for its public debut in 2020. Heading the India 2.0 project will be Gurpratap Boparai, MD, Škoda Auto India Private Ltd. Volkswagen also announced that all future models designed and manufactured in India will be based on the company’s versatile MQB platform.

On this occasion, Bernhard Maier, CEO, Škoda Auto, said “Volkswagen Group has tasked us with this responsibility, thereby highlighting the level of trust that Volkswagen Group’s management places in the expertise of the Škoda team,” he further added, “We are firmly convinced that – after one and a half years of intensive work – together with Volkswagen we now have a suitable approach to bring the right vehicles into the Indian market at the right time. We will present the first model built on the new MQB-A0-IN platform as early as 2020, I am confident that we can make the ‘India 2.0’ project a success.”