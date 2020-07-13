Six-seater MG Hector Plus Launched at Rs 16.44 lakh

Famed Chinese-owned British heritage brand MG have launched their new Hector Plus SUV today.

Based on the popular Hector SUV, the Hector Plus is a six-seater option from the brand, with two comfy captain seats available in the second row. The length of the MG Hector Plus is 4720 mm, that’s 65 mm more than the standard Hector, although wheelbase remains the same at 2750mm. The Hector Plus also gets new lighting fixtures front and rear, new bumpers, a revised skid-plate and a fresh grille.

The Hector Plus retains the internet-powered prowess of its five-seater sibling, and including the cool Chit-Chat feature which allows you to have irreverent conversation with the car, including wishing the car a good morning, asking it how you look, asking the Hector Plus how its day was and a whole lot more. The MG provides you with some amusing responses too! There is also a Smart Swipe feature available, which allows you to swipe your foot below the boot lid to pop it open hands-free.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD at MG Motor India says that if the third row is your priority, this isn’t the SUV for you. It has been designed for a family of four adults and two children.

The engine options for the Hector Plus remain the same as the standard Hector, two 1.5-litre petrol options including a mild hybrid churning out 143 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre diesel with 170 hp and 350 Nm. The standard petrol is available with a DCT, and the other two come with six-speed manuals.

The price of the MG Hector plus starts at Rs 16.44 lakh to Rs 18.54 lakh. These are introductory prices which will increase by up to 50,000 after 13 August. It will go up against the like of the Tata Gravitas, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta seven-seater.