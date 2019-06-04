Showroom on Wheels – Mobile Nexa Terminal!

Yes, you read that right. A showroom on wheels is what Maruti Suzuki’s vision looks like to reach out to their prospective and existing customers where Nexa showrooms are currently not present.

The blacked-out coach will travel in style across the country and will provide patrons with a next-to-Nexa experience in a mobile environment. The mobile Nexa terminal is a clever combination of the basics of a dealership and the feel of a Nexa showroom.

Speaking about the new development, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director – Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said, “In less than four years of its launch, Nexa has rapidly grown to become the most successful premium retail network in India and contributes over 20 per cent to our total sales. In this short span of time, we have set up over 360 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities and added over 9 lakh happy Nexa customers. This mobile Nexa terminal will help us to connect with customers in geographies where Nexa outlets are currently not present.”

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa showroom is a unique initiative taken up by the automobile giant to cater to the more style-conscious customers who like to experience a more personal touch while making a purchase. This kind of personalized treatment is not exactly new, but was previously found only in high-end luxury car dealerships. Maruti Suzuki have tried to bring that experience to a more grassroots level and to a wider range of buyers with Nexa. Customers can choose across four different cars sold at Nexa: S-Cross, Baleno, Ignis and Ciaz.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee