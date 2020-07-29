Scientists at CAM Name Porsche Taycan Most Innovative Car

The all-electric Porsche Taycan has been declared the most innovative car in the world by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM).

The Porsche Taycan has a total of 27 new developments, 13 of which, or almost half, are world firsts. These were enough for the conclusions of the new AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Report published by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) to let Porsche make that bold declaration.

The innovations in the all-electric Porsche Taycan that were recognized by the scientists at CAM include its 800-volt architecture, the two-speed transmission on the rear axle, the high recuperative power of up to 265 kW, and best coefficient of drag (cd) value in the segment – from 0.22.

The Center of Automotive Management (CAM) is an independent scientific institute for strategic consulting and empirical automotive and mobility research at the University of Applied Sciences (FHDW) in Bergisch Gladbach. Under the Centre Director, Professor Stefan Bratzel, they have been analyzing innovations from global automotive manufacturers for the past 15 years. Together with the auditing and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), they recognize the most outstanding innovations in their annual awards. A total of approximately 250 production vehicles were evaluated for the 2019-20 period of the awards.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, said, “We are delighted that our first all-electric sports car has so quickly achieved a place on the top step of the podium in the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards. This is fantastic confirmation of the innovative strength of our company and the pioneering spirit that can be found at Porsche. We have developed a new car with a new team and have built a completely new carbon-neutral factory. Technical innovations such as our 800-volt architecture, recognized here by the award, permit short charging times. The two-speed transmission on the rear axle guarantees a unique driving experience. Both order book and customer feedback are very positive.”

The new most innovative car, the Porsche Taycan recently clinched two big accolades at the World Car Awards as well.