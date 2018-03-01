Save up to Rs 1 lakh on new Renault Duster range



Owing to an increase in localisation on the Duster SUV, Renault India has reduced the price from Rs 55,900-1,00,00. The 2018 Duster petrol range will now start at Rs 7.95 lakh while the diesel starts at Rs 8.95 lakh (both ex-showroom prices). The new prices are available for buyers of the 2018 Renault Duster effective March 1st, 2018.



Speaking about the improved pricing Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault had one of the highest localisation done on KWID with 98% at the time of launch. We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well.”

Detailed Price of 2018 Renault Duster

