SAKOR and SAJ Tie-up For Hybrid and EV Testing Equipment

SAKOR and SAJ will supply a variety of systems for hybrid and electric vehicle or EV testing and high voltage battery testing and simulation.

SAKOR Technologies Inc, a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, have announced the commencement of supply of a variety of systems for hybrid and EV testing and high-voltage battery testing and simulation to Indian automotive manufacturers and regulatory agencies. SAKOR are working in partnership with SAJ Test Plant Private Ltd, a Pune-based company. SAJ are a pioneer in designing and manufacturing eddy current and hydraulic dynamometers for engine, vehicle, and transmission test rigs and customized special test rigs. Under the partnership, both companies offer test equipment required to meet the Indian government mandate to electrify vehicle fleets by 2030 to reduce pollution from gasoline and diesel engines.

SAKOR exhibited their products at the Automotive Testing Expo India 2020, including the AccuDyne AC Dynamometer System, DynoLAB Test Cell Control System, and other products for hybrid and EV testing and high-voltage battery testing and simulation. The DynoLAB Test Cell Control System performs a wide variety of road load profiles and simulations and is designed for testing to all existing and proposed international regulatory standards, including IEC, IEEE, and CSA.

Following the Automotive Testing Expo India 2020 event, the SAKOR/SAJ team held meetings with more than a dozen Indian automotive manufacturing firms and regulatory agencies to offer expertise and discuss specific requirements for hybrid and EV testing equipment. SAKOR/SAJ are currently working with several customers to finalize specifications and negotiating final sale terms with other companies in the two-, three, and four-wheeler markets.

SAKOR Technologies are a recognized big name in the manufacture and development of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentation systems for a wide range of applications. For over 30 years, the company has been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle, military, aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor, consumer appliance and more.

SAJ are a pioneering Indian company with an international repute for engine, vehicle, and transmission test systems, and customized special test rigs for over 50 years. SAJ have an unparalleled base of over 6,000 installations in India supplied to more than 750 customers who patronize SAJ, including over 650 eddy current and hydraulic dynamometers supplied overseas through a network of more than 40 competent global system integrators.