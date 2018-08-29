Russia’s Kalashnikov Group Reveal Retro Electric Supercar

The Kalashnikov Group, best known for creating the iconic AK-47 assault rifle, now have Tesla in their sights having unveiled an electric car that they hope will rival Elon Musk’s creations. The retro design of the car, still at the prototype stage and designated CV-1, was inspired by the IZH-2125, a popular Soviet hot hatch in the 1970s.

We do not yet have much information about what is under the blue skin of the CV-1, although the manufacturer has stated that it is a performance-oriented electric car; expect a substantial top speed, a 0-100 km/h time of less than six seconds and 350 kilometres on a single charge. All that sounds really good, and we look forward to seeing a production version that can back up these figures.