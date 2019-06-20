Rudratej Singh to Lead BMW Group India

Rudratej Singh, ‘Rudy’, will take over as President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India from 1 August 2019.

Rudratej Singh brings more than 25 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. His previous assignment was that of Global President at Royal Enfield. Prior to that, he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. Singh graduated from Delhi University and holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

Back in August 2018, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand, and Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India had successfully fulfilled the responsibility as acting President since then.

Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr Rudratej Singh as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India. As a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development for the luxury automotive segment. Having worked across diverse industry segments, Mr Singh has deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights, a transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking that will strengthen BMW Group’s operations in India.”

The BMW Group India encompasses BMW and Mini premium cars and BMW Motorrad two-wheelers.

Also read: BMW Z4 Launched in India

Also read: BMW 530d M Sport Road Test Review

Also read: BMW M5 Road Test Review