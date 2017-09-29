Rolls-Royce Wraith First Drive Review – Wraith of the Titans

‘Rolls-Royce’ and ‘sporty’ seem like an unfamiliar pair, never seen together in a sentence. Yet, with the Wraith, is the British marque on to something? A case of ‘never say never’?



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Younger now than they were before? That’s exactly the message Rolls-Royce are sending to potential clientele, who themselves are often fresh fruit from a long and wide family tree. The titans of the super-luxury automobile realm have made a statement. No longer is a six-metre super-luxury suite on wheels the only offering from the marque long known to deliver what has come to be called “the best car in the world”. They have derivatives, new models. Sportier, too. No need to spill your champagne, though, because they’ve done it right. You still get the highest quality. You still get a big V12. But, now, you also get two doors, and a sloping roof!

Dressed in a flowing, yet effervescent white with touch of silver shadow, the Wraith exemplifies presence. The huge sparkling radiator grille, with the Spirit of Ecstasy gracing its peak, and the long bonnet lead to a shapely cabin, mounted atop large 21-inch five-spoke wheels with aptly wide rubber. The two-tone finish and sweeping lines actually endow the Wraith with a form that’s lithe and raring to go.

Raring to go it is, indeed. However, open the considerably large rear-hinged door and you’re greeted with opulence to rival a luxury yacht. The supple leather, in a light hue with perfectly complementing wood trim, invites you to get in, even brace yourself for a righteous display of power, and restraint.

The Wraith inherits the goods from its equally well-endowed siblings. The fit-and-finish level together with the attention to the minutiae of detail remains unmatched, unless you choose to hire a coach-builder. Or, better yet, simply tell them. Rolls-Royce themselves will spare no thought when a desired detail needs to be incorporated. Personalisation is one aspect, yes, but this is a Rolls that is meant to be driven.

