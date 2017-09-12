Rolls-Royce Tie Up with Force Motors for Engine Production Operations

Force Motors and Rolls-Royce sign JV to produce engines for the latter out of India for both local and international markets. This agreement isn’t the first of its kind for Force Motors either, as they have had similar associations with German powerhouses Mercedes and BMW as well. According to the terms of this JV, Force will produce engines for “multiple applications” for Rolls-Royce Power Systems, which will begin with rail and power-generation engines. This partnership with Rolls-Royce underscores Force Motors’ popularity as a component developer and will definitely raise the brand’s profile further.

Does this mean that those iconic V12s from Ghosts and Phantoms will now be made in India? Well, not quite, or at the very least, not yet. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is the division of RR that makes large engines and propulsion systems for the likes of power generation in factories, and for heavy vehicles used across land and rail, and in the defence industry.