Roadtrippin’ to Goa in the A3 Cabrio

We take Audi’s scintillating A3 Cabriolet from our HQ in Pune to sandy Goa for some drop-top fun. Here’s a short account of our adventures.

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

The Audi A3 Cabriolet cuts a striking figure in the early morning sunshine as I make my way towards Goa with the top down and the wind in my hair. The illustrious NH 48 steadily undulates ahead of me thanks to the A3’s powerful 150 PS-producing engine until soon enough the Ajra turn-off arrives.

The wide highways gave way to narrower lanes until the road started winding upwards – the Amboli ghats had begun. Here I got the chance to exercise the A3’s excellent handling, and the fog-draped winding bits were dispatched, and what a blast it was too.

On arriving at Goa I first headed towards the area that is most steeped in history – Old Goa. Here, we took in all the historic churches, cathedrals and ruins including the likes of the Convent of St. Cajetan, Sé Cathedral, Church of St. Francis of Assisi, and the Basilica of Bom Jesus among many others.

Historic tour done, it was time to explore the younger, more vibrant side of Goa. This meant a trip to Miramar beach, before calling it a night. Early the following morning, I headed back out in the Panjim region, paying a visit to the church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, and then watched the sun rise over the glittering lights of the casino yachts littering the skyline. With that, this short, and extremely fun trip to India’s favourite coastal retreat had come to an end.

This short account of our travels ends here, but you can catch the entire story in the bumper August anniversary issue of Car India – on stands now!