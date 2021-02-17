Ring in the New Porsche 911 GT3 – Because Time is Precious

The all-new Porsche 911 GT3 is here and it’s the seventh edition of the iconic high-performance sports car.

The wraps are off the new 992 Porsche 911 GT3. Developed in close collaboration with Porsche Motorsport, the new GT3 transfers pure racing technology into a road-legal production model more so than ever before.

The new 911 GT3 gets a distinctly new front with a reworked bonnet and a wider overall 992 body. Underneath is a new double wishbone front axle layout, updated aerodynamics with a swan-neck rear wing and striking diffuser – from the 911 RSR GT race car. Power comes from a 4.0-litre, boxer-six, making 510 hp at 8,400 rpm and 470 Nm at 6,100 rpm, that’s based on the one in the 911 GT3 R; tried and tested in endurance racing. The screaming, high-revving engine – it gets up to nearly 10,000 rpm – is also used nearly unchanged in the new 911 GT3 Cup. The result is, doubtless, set to a brilliant, involving driving machine that’s precise for the circuit yet suitable for everyday use as well.

The Porsche 911 GT3 can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) automatic, each driving the rear wheels. With the manual, it gets from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 320 km/h. With the PDK auto ‘box, the figures are 3.4 seconds and 318 km/h respectively. The weight is 1,418 kg with the manual and 1,435 kg with the PDK. With the sophisticated aerodynamics benefit there is significantly more downforce generated without noticeably affecting drag. In the performance position, the manually set wing and diffuser elements significantly increase the aerodynamic pressure for higher cornering speeds. Of course, this is reserved strictly for the circuit.

Speaking of circuits, during final testing, the lapped the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:59.927 – more than over 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor. Development driver Lars Kern took a shade under seven minutes for the full 20.8-km lap. The shorter 20.6-km track – the previous benchmark – was completed in 6:55.2. The GT3 ran the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

Weight has been in focus and the Porsche 911 GT3 has a lot of measures that trim down nay unnecessary grams: carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) front bonnet, lightweight glass windows, optimized brake discs, forged light-alloy wheels, lighter cover for the rear seat compartment and the lightweight sports exhaust system – which itself reduces no less than 10 kg. With infinitely electrically adjustable exhaust flaps, it harmonizes a highly emotional sound experience, complying with the Euro 6d ISC FCM (EU6 AP) emissions standard.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 starts from €152,416 (Rs 1.34 crore) and deliveries are set to commence from May.