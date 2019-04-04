Renault Triber Seven-Seater MPV Launch in India



Renault India have just announced the name of their upcoming compact MPV. It will be called the Renault Triber, inspired by the word ‘tribe’. The new Renault Triber is being marketed as a spacious and flexible seven-seater which hopes to start a new sub-segment of MPVs. Renault India have released a teaser video which shows the silhouette of the Renault Triber which has an upright bonnet design and a seemingly steep inclined windscreen.

The new MPV will be based on the Renault Kwid platform (CMF-A) and will come with a slightly more powerful version of the 1.0-litre petrol engine. The Triber won’t be a stretch version of the Kwid but is said to be designed from scratch which will give it flexible seating and a spacious cabin. The Renault Triber is expected to be launched around July 2019 and could be priced around Rs 5-7 lakh and will be positioned between the Kwid and the larger Renault models like the Capture and Lodgy MPV.