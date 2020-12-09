Renault Triber Auto Easy R Long Term – All In!

The Renault Triber Auto Easy R has become an integral part of the Car India long term fleet. Here’s what it’s been up to.

It’s easy to live with no fear and anxiety when there room for everything you need as well as plenty of room for everything you want. I was lucky enough to be handed the smart key to the new Renault Triber Auto Easy R.

I adore the Renault Triber. It’s both stylish and spacious. The proportions are generous and there’s a lot of free space inside. Not bad for a car costing about Rs 8 lakh on road. That’s just it, in terms of value, it stands unmatched. Its fit-and-finish and quality of materials belie its price. The simple interior has a very thoughtful layout and incorporates all sorts of storage spaces, including a cooled centre storage, a USB port, Aux in and smartphone connectivity. The smart key has keyless entry and go, just like many premium luxury cars.

Besides, everything from the solid thud of the doors to the thoughtful layout, flexible seating – with two removable third-row seats, and the very smart key slab make it an outstanding offering. The engine may not exactly half of what Renault’s F1 car runs, but, for its intentions, the 96-Nm 1.0-litre three-pot petrol does a fantastic job.

– Jim Gorde

Log Book – Renault Triber Auto (AMT) Easy R RXZ

Driven: 2,192 km

Like: Quality, space, ride, handling

Dislike: Nothing, really

