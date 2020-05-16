Renault Triber AMT About To Hit Indian Shores

The Renault Triber AMT variant will soon make its way into the Indian market adding to the list of goodies for the much-loved car.

Earning its place amongst the top launches of last year due to all that’s on offer from the reasonably priced small MUV. From decent ground clearance to seating seven, the Renault Triber even threw in party tricks like a refrigerated bucket between the front two seats.

The RenaultTriber runs a BS-VI compliant 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. Mated to a five-speed gearbox and now the option of the automatic transmission simply heightens the appeal of the Triber.

We took the manual version on an epic journey from our base in Pune to Gokarna via Goa, and then onto Kodagu before returning to the home ranch. The Renault Triber handled everything thrown at it without a fuss. These would include a few instances of light off-roading, extensive highway driving, and even a session on the beach.

An easy to use infotainment system, a refrigerated compartment, ample space for passengers, and even the removal of the entire third row of seats is done without breaking a sweat which makes the car a five-seater with an enormous boot.

Pricing starting at Rs 4.99-lakh ex-showroom for the RXE variant and Rs 6.82-lakh ex-showroom for the top-end RXZ variant makes the Renault Triber quite a good bet. We expect the Renault Triber AMT variant to be priced towards the higher end of the pricing range. We shall keep you posted as soon as we receive further information.

