Renault Offer Discounts on Spare Parts, Accessories and Servicing

Renault Welcome Back Camp is the manufacturer’s new initiative which is offering discounts on spare parts, accessories and car servicing for Indian customers.

Renault India have announced the commencement of this nationwide after-sales service initiative which will run for a limited time – July 13 and will go on till July 26.

Under this offer, customers can avail up to 10 per cent discount on select spare parts, 50 per cent discount on certain accessories, 15 per cent on labour charges and 5 per cent for an engine oil change. There is an additional 5 per cent discount on select parts and accessories for customers who have registered on the My Renault application.

Renault India will also provide a 10 per cent discount on ‘Renault Secure’, which covers Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance. The company has also introduced benefits of up to 50 per cent on several value-added services.

There are also extra activities that have been organized along with this initiative that will give customers a chance to earn gifts. The offer is valid in 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints across the country. This also includes 257 service workshops and 215 Workshop On Wheels locations.

The manufacturers stated that the Welcome Back Camp underlines Renault’s commitment to offer a superlative brand ownership experience to their customers. Renault claim that these Service Camps have always received an overwhelming response from customers across India and the company will continue to build on such customer connect activities as the French brand expands its footprint in India. In the last few years, Renault India has taken major actions across its business strategy, operations, product range, customer satisfaction & engagement, with the objective of strengthening the base, to further build the brand in India.