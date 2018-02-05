Renault Kwid Super Hero Edition Revealed; Bookings Open

Limited edition Super Hero Edition of the Renault Kwid bookings open, targeted at Marvel’s The Avengers fans, with Iron Man and Captain America editions.

In a move that comes as a pleasant surprise, Renault India, in association with Marvel, have introduced an exciting new Kwid Super Hero Edition duo – featuring none other than Iron Man and Captain America. Bookings open exclusively on Amazon at Rs 9,999. The Iron Man edition, dubbed ‘Invincible’ features red and gold styling inspired by Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit with the some graphics replicating the Arc Reactor. The Captain America edition gets graphics inspired by Cap’s suit and shield and is dubbed ‘Super Soldier’. The standard trim they are based on is the Kwid 1.0 RxT(O), with the MediaNAV and driver airbag on the list.

Changes in both cars includes specially styled wing mirrors, a sporty steering wheel with a red stitch line, two-tone gear knob (for the manual variants), grille accents, centre fascia surround, door trim accents, muscular wheels, and a Titanium Black interior.

Whichever transmission you choose, the Super Hero Edition will be priced Rs 29,900 over the equivalent RxT(O) trim level; Rs 4.32 lakh for the manual, and Rs 4.61 lakh for the AMT.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine makes 68 PS and 91 Nm. A five-speed manual or automated manual transmission are available. It also offers a huge 300-litre boot, which expands to 1,115 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Although we would have liked to see a supercharged ‘Super Kwid’, these graphics do make it quite a tasty offering. There are just a limited number up for grabs, so those looking to make a style statement, head to amazon.in to book your Super Hero Edition Kwid.

Story: Jim Gorde

Images: Sarmad Kadiri