Renault Kwid crosses 1.75 lakh unit milestone

Since its arrival on the Indian roads in 2015, the Renault Kwid has been a game changer. Renault India entered the compact hatchback segment, with the stylish and innovative Renault Kwid, which sold more than 1.75 lakh cars as of July 25.

Since the GST regime, the Kwid has become even more affordable with a starting price of Rs 2.62 lakh (ex-Delhi) as Renault India decided to pass on all the GST benefits to its customers. Total savings on the Kwid ranges between Rs 5,200 – Rs 29,500 depending on the variant, model and the state it is being purchased in.

The Kwid is constantly evolving since it arrived with regular product enhancements and innovations. Currently the Kwid comprises of the 0.8-litre, 1.0-litre manual transmission, 1.0-litre AMT and the Climber.

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, commented on the car’s success, “Renault Kwid has proved its mettle in the fiercely competitive mini hatchback segment in India. Since its launch, we have introduced product enhancements and innovations at regular intervals in keeping with evolving customer behavior and preferences including the Climber and AMT versions. Indian customers favor products that are contemporary, offering the best value proposition. We are grateful to our customers for the trust bestowed in the Renault brand and will continue to make the Kwid more accessible to customers across the country through our growing dealership network”.

Renault also recently updated the petrol Duster by adding a new 1.5-litre motor and a CVT gearbox to the car. In fact, Renault have numerous new and updated models lined up for India.

Story: Aahil Akkalkotkar