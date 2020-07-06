Renault Kwid 1.0 RxL MT and AMT Introduced

The Kwid 1.0 RxL variants now offer more choice for seekers of the popular Renault hatchback, priced from Rs 4.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Kwid has proven to be a winner for the French automotive major, combining affordability and generous storage space with commendable driving dynamics and a fantastic ride quality thanks to an immaculate suspension setup. The earlier 54-hp 800-cc three-cylinder engine was later joined by a larger more powerful 999-cc engine option with 68 hp and 91 Nm. When the refreshed Kwid was launched, the larger engine was only offered with the higher trims and the option of an automated manual transmission (AMT). Now, though, with the introduction of the Kwid 1.0 RxL trim level, that’s changed.

The new Renault Kwid 1.0 RxL is the new variant introduction that offers an enticing combination of both value and features. The manual version is priced at Rs 4.16 lakh and the AMT version at Rs 4.48 lakh, both ex-showroom, making it the entry 1.0-litre models. The Kwid 1.0 RxL duo are priced Rs 36,000 and Rs 40,000 lower than the respective higher RxT variants.

The Kwid 1.0 RxL gets the LED digital instrument cluster, the MediaNAV Evolution system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, the SUV-styled headlamps and Silver Streak LED daytime light. It loses out on the reverse parking camera. The AMT gets the rotary dial drive selector and also features a graphite front grille with chrome inserts.

The introduction of the new Renault Kwid 1.0 RxL variants coincided with Renault’s announcement that the Kwid has crossed the landmark 3.5-lakh sales milestone in India and that is underlined by it value-for-money proposition resonating with the ‘Make in India’ program by its 98 per cent localization that also has a huge hand in its low cost of ownership.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “The global launch of Renault Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions. Kwid has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 lakh Kwid families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. Kwid, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game changer for us.”

The Renault Kwid range starts from Rs 3.02 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.11 lakh, spread across four 0.8-litre manual variants and 10 variants with the 1.0-litre engine, five each manual and AMT variants, including the Climber derivatives.