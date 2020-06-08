Renault Kiger Spotted Testing in India.

The Renault Kiger is a new compact SUV that has been spotted testing and will launch in India soon.

The Renault Kiger, known as the HBC internationally, is based on the CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Front Architecture) platform just like the Renault Triber MPV. The Renault Kiger has been spotted testing a few times and is likely to be launched in the Indian market by the end of this year.

From what we can see in the leaked images of the Renault Kiger testing, it gets a bold design with split LED headlights, the brand’s signature grille, a tall roof with roof-rails and the body tapering down towards the rear. Like the Triber, this design has also been crafted to provide ample space for seating as well as storage. The Renault Kiger is expected to feature dual-tone colour schemes.

The Renault Kiger compact SUV is expected to come with an option of two petrol engines – the 1.0 litre, three-cylinder SCe engine as well as a turbocharged version. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit in the Triber makes 72 hp and 96 Nm of peak torque mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. No official details are out about the turbocharged version of this 1.0-litre engine but it is expected to put out around 95 hp and will be mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic.

On the interior front, the Renault Kiger is expected to carry many features from the Triber. This includes a two-tone colour scheme with chrome highlights, a climate-control system, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Renault’s connectivity features and much more. Higher variants will also get a sunroof.

When launched in India, the Renault Kiger will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. It is expected to be priced aggressively, just like the Triber, and we could see prices starting at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

