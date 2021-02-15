Renault Kiger Launched in India Starting Price Rs 5.45 lakh

The Renault Kiger becomes the most affordable sub-four-metre crossover in India, undercutting the Nissan Magnite by Rs 50,000.



Dimension

This new model made its global debut in India, and is available in four trim levels spread across four powertrain combinations. Underpinning the Renault Kiger is the CMFA+ platform which is also used in other cars like the Renault Kwid, Triber and even the recently-introduced Nissan Magnite. The Renault Kiger measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width, 1,600 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

Giving it an SUV-like stance the Renault boasts of 205 mm of ground clearance and runs on 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/65 R16 tyres. The company also claims that the Renault Kiger has class-leading boot space of 405 litres which can be expanded to 879 litres by folding the rear seats.



Design

The new Renault Kiger has received raving reviews in the styling department, thanks to its sporty design including the honeycomb-shaped chrome elements and muscular front bumper. Design highlights also include a pair of split, all-LED headlamps and signature C-shaped LED tail-lamps. The side profile is equally appealing with the sloping roofline, black C-pillar and flared wheel arches. The rear design is completed with a small in-built spoiler and faux-aluminium skid plate.

Cabin

Step inside and you’re welcomed with a multi-layered dashboard with glossy black and chrome highlights. The centre piece is an eight-inch touchscreen positioned above the a-c vents, which comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The driver gets a seven-inch TFT digital instrumentation display and a multi-functional steering wheel.



Features

The top-of-the-line Renault Kiger RxZ variant will come with all the bells and whistles including the eight-inch touchscreen, Arkamys audio system, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and an air filter. In terms of safety, the new Renault Kiger will get four airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, front seat-belt reminder alert and parking sensors. One of the things the Kiger misses out on is a sun-roof, which might disappoint some buyers.

Engine

The entry-level Renault Kiger will be available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-charged petrol engine which will be made available with a five-speed manual or a CVT option. What’s note-worthy is that the three-cylinder engine makes 100 hp at 5,000 rpm with both the transmissions, but makes 160 Nm of torque at 2,800-3,600 rpm with the manual gearbox and produces slightly less torque of 152 Nm at 2,200-4,400 rpm with the CVT.

The entry-level models will come with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine that makes a modest 72 hp at 6,250 rpm and has a torque rating of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. This engine can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Variants

Customers can choose from four available trims – RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ which are offered with the choice of dual-tone combinations across the range for an additional Rs 17,000. The body colour options include Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown with dual-tone options across the range.

Prices

