Renault India Set to Improve After-sales Service

Renault India have been growing steadily in the Indian market and now aim to strengthen their hold by providing strong after-sales service. With competition on the rise by the day, Renault have decided to strengthen their support services before expanding their portfolio in India.

A strong after-sales service system is likely to make all the difference in the current market. Keeping the customer at the centre of the experience has always been of utmost importance to Renault and that is probably why they have a plethora of activities designed to sustain their loyalties.

Some of the activities/services they have in store include Workshop on Wheels (WoW), Renault SECURE, Renault ASSIST, Renault Finance, Renault Assured, customer apps and regular customer service camps. As the name gives it away, WoW is a mobile workshop that will service your car at your doorstep. WoW is armed to the teeth with equipment and can easily perform up to 80 per cent of the repairs that can be carried out by a workshop.

Another interesting use of technology for customer satisfaction is the SmartDrive app. It is a special feature available only in the Duster Adventure edition. It logs the 0-60 km/h time and saves other data like trip routes. These kind of services backed up by regular service camps and other value-added services are steadily strengthening Renault’s reputation as a brand with a hassle-free ownership experience.

Story: Joshua Varghese