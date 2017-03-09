Renault India introduce Kwid Climber

The stylish new hatch will be offered with the 1-litre SCe engine and options for manual transmission or AMT

In an attempt to attract more buyers from different demographics for the successful Kwid hatchback, Renault have today unveiled the Kwid Climber. This attractive hatchback garnered a lot of attention when it was first seen at Auto Expo 2016, and the French company have finally decided to bring this car to market. The manual variant of this car is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 4.3 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 25,000 more than the Kwid RxT (O) Sce, while the AMT version is also available at a Rs 25,000 premium over the comparable Kwid RxT (O) AMT.

Designed and developed by Renault’s design studios in Mumbai and Chennai, this car aims to highlight the SUV-like stance of the Kwid with robust new bumpers, muscular wheels and sporty colours. Other new features include the orange rear-view mirrors, roof bars, side cladding and the Climber logo on the front doors. The interior has also been livened up with chrome trim adorning the digital instrument cluster, a chunkier steering wheel with orange perforations and the Climber logo, the centre console with orange trim, new contoured seats, new orange door trim and upholstery and a sporty orange gear knob in the manual version.

Speaking at the launch, Sumit Sawhney, CEO and MD at Renault India Operations said, “Renault Kwid is a great success, revolutionising the compact hatchback segment in India. At Renault, we are committed to our core specialty of ‘concept innovation’, with the endeavour of redefining a segment, offering new and innovative products to customers. The Renault Kwid Climber has been developed keeping in mind specific customer needs, and caters to diverse audiences, becoming the perfect offering for young achievers who are moving up places steadfastly. This new launch reflects our intent to keep pace with global innovations and at the same time make products to suit the local needs.”