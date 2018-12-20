Renault India Cross 5-lakh Sales Milestone

Renault India recently crossed the 5,00,000 sales milestone. India is a key market for Renault and the company says they have a clear long-term ‘India strategy’. The company has invested well in India, promoting the ‘Make in India’ philosophy, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a technological centre, and two design centres.

To celebrate, Renault have announced a special finance offer of 3.99 per cent rate of interest on the Kwid. The Kwid is Renault local production success story as 98 per cent of the vehicle is made in the country. A hero for the company, the Kwid has sales figures higher than 2,75,000 units. Renault have also introduced two new variants of the popular Duster – RxS Petrol and RxS AMT Diesel.

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations, said, ‘India is a strategic market for the success of Renault’s medium-term plan. Being local in India is very important and that’s why we have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre and we are the only global brand to have two design centres in India. Going forward, we will continue with our product offensive strategy in India and will work towards substantially growing the Renault brand in India. We plan to bring several new innovations in products and services for the diversified Indian market. Together with launching products of global repute, it is important to have a strong “India strategy”, offering customers a compelling value proposition. Our growth strategy hinges strongly on launching products that cater to the volume and growing segments of the Indian automotive industry, with heavy emphasis on localisation. We will consolidate our presence in India with optimal utilisation of resources. Our key focus areas for the company include widening the portfolio across various segments with a strong India strategy, innovations and excellence aimed at enhancing the overall ownership experience and increasing our network reach to ensure ease of access in providing our best-in-class after-sales service experience to customers.”

Furthermore, Renault have expanded their network to 350 facilities across the country, making them one of the fastest growing auto-networks in recent times.

Story: Zal Cursetji