Renault Duster Turbo-petrol Upcoming Launch

The new Renault Duster turbo-petrol’s upcoming launch is a vital cog in the manufacturer’s product strategy for India.

The compact SUV segment will become a more competitive space with the introduction of the new Renault Duster turbo-petrol. We have confirmation that the new Duster’s launch is right around the corner and we expect it to be priced about the same as the outgoing model. Under the hood, a more powerful 1.3-litre, turbo-petrol will dish out 156 hp and a peak torque of 254 Nm. While the Duster will arrive with a manual transmission, we can expect an automatic as well later on. Once launched, The Renault Duster will have to face off against segment favourites including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

Renault India are busy paving the way for the launch of the Renault Duster turbo-petrol. They announced that they are planning to expand their reach in the country and have commissioned as many as 17 new sales and service touchpoints – of which 14 are showrooms and the remainder are service centres. The new infrastructure will be located in Himachal Pradesh (four), Telangana (three), Rajasthan (two), Uttar Pradesh (two), Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with one each. Furthermore, the manufacturer is actively wooing back customers to their showrooms by adopting optimal sanitization procedures and offering attractive benefits on their new models.

Story: Joshua Varghese