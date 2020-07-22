Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Incoming



There’s a new Renault Duster turbo petrol variant on the horizon, with an August 2020 launch being touted.

The Renault Duster can be credited as the catalyst for the compact SUV emergence in India, and even over the world. Now though, competitors have offered more modern and tech-laden products to leave the Duster trailing in the segment. Renault are looking to climb back to the top of this segment and one way to do it is to bring in a variant that offers the complete package of performance and features. The new Renault Duster turbo petrol seems to be the vehicle through which the French brand is hoping to bring these elements to the fore. First shown at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Renault Duster turbo petrol trim is powered by a new 1.3-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine producing 153 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a CVT as well.

This engine slots in with the updated looks and features of the 2020 Renault Duster that was launched a few months ago.

ALSO READ: New Renault Duster Launched

A precise launch date isn’t out yet, and neither is there word on pricing. We expect the Renault Duster turbo petrol variant to carry a Rs 10 lakh+ sticker, watch this space for confirmation on the date and the price.