Renault Confirm India Launch for Captur

Renault, the French automobile giant, have confirmed that they will launch one of their most-anticipated products – the Captur – later this year.

Renault claim that the Captur is a premium SUV that has a lot in common with a crossover. At first glance, the Captur seems more of a crossover than an SUV, partly owed to its flowing lines over the conventional rugged looks of an SUV. We expect the car to be launched in both petrol and diesel variants. Both variants are most likely to be powered by the 1.5-litre engines currently seen in the Duster. With the recent launch of CVT in the Duster, we can look forward to an automatic option in the Captur as well.

In addition to the promise of a new car, Renault have also announced that they have successfully established over 300 dealerships in the country.

Commenting on the impending launch of the Captur, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault Captur in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning design expressive design. Captur has sold over a million cars worldwide and will enhance our product portfolio as we aim to grow our presence in the SUV segment in India. Like all our offerings in India, there will high levels of innovation and customisation in the Renault Captur that will be launched in India, to best suite the Indian customers.”

Story: Joshua Varghese