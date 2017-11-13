Renault Captur vs Rivals: Spec Comparo



Renault have launched the new premium crossover, the Captur, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We decided to see how the new car fairs against its rivals.

The new Renault Captur does face stiff competition in the marketplace and is expected to take on the established names such as the Hyundai Creta and the recently updated Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Although the latter does not have a petrol engine option, the Captur and Creta do.

The Captur is powered by the familiar K9K 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel dCi110 engine producing 110 PS and 240 Nm, with power going to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The petrol option is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor which makes 106 PS and 142 Nm with power going to the front through a five-speed manual gearbox.



Petrol

Car Price Range (Rs lakh) Engine (cc/cylinders) Max Power (PS) Max Torque (Nm) Transmission Renault Captur 9.99 – 11.69 1498/4 106 142 Five-speed manual Hyundai Creta 9.29 – 12.99 1591/4 123 151 Six-speed manual (Six-speed auto in SX+ variant) Maruti Suzuki S-Cross NA NA NA NA NA

Diesel

Car Price Range (Rs lakh) Engine (cc/cylinders) Max Power (PS) Max Torque (Nm) Transmission Renault Captur 11.39 – 13.88 1461/4 110 240 Six-speed manual Hyundai Creta 10.00 – 14.63 1582/4 128 260 Six-speed manual (Six-speed auto in S+ and SX+ variant) Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 8.49 – 11.29 1248/4 90 200 Five-speed manual



Story: Sahej Patheja