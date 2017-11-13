 

Home / Home / Renault Captur vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

Renault Captur vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

by

 

Renault Captur (1)
Renault have launched the new premium crossover, the Captur, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We decided to see how the new car fairs against its rivals.

The new Renault Captur does face stiff competition in the marketplace and is expected to take on the established names such as the Hyundai Creta and the recently updated Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Although the latter does not have a petrol engine option, the Captur and Creta do.

The Captur is powered by the familiar K9K 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel dCi110 engine producing 110 PS and 240 Nm, with power going to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The petrol option is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor which makes 106 PS and 142 Nm with power going to the front through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Creta
Petrol

Car

Price Range (Rs lakh)

Engine (cc/cylinders)

Max Power (PS)

Max Torque (Nm)

Transmission

Renault Captur

9.99 – 11.69

1498/4

106

142

Five-speed manual

Hyundai Creta

9.29 – 12.99

1591/4

123

151

Six-speed manual (Six-speed auto in SX+ variant)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Maruti S-Cross

Diesel

Car

Price Range (Rs lakh)

Engine (cc/cylinders)

Max Power (PS)

Max Torque (Nm)

Transmission

Renault Captur

11.39 – 13.88

1461/4

110

240

Six-speed manual

Hyundai Creta

10.00 – 14.63

1582/4

128

260

Six-speed manual (Six-speed auto in S+ and SX+ variant)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

8.49 – 11.29

1248/4

90

200

Five-speed manual

Renault Captur (2)
To know more about the new Renault Captur, you may read our launch story here, as well as our impression of the car in our first drive review here.

Story: Sahej Patheja

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the author: Team Car India

 

 

Recent posts in Home

 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


− 2 = three

     

Current day month ye@r *