Renault Captur Unveils on 22 September



It’s official. Brand Ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and Renault India will be unveiling the premium Captur crossover on 22 September. This will only be a showcase event and the actual launch and price announcement will happen later this year. Fret not, as we’re here to give you an insight about the India-spec Renault Captur.

The company is positioning the car as a ‘premium SUV with strong crossover DNA’, and will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass. Going by the pictures of the international car, it sure looks upmarket and will heat up the competition in the segment. The crossover will sport LED head-lamps with daytime running lights and roof finished in contrast colour.



The Captur shares the platform with the new Renault Duster and will have similar dimensions and cabin space. To match the growing competition, the quality of the cabin will be more upscale and will boast a long list of features. The car is expected to come with beige-and-black dual tone dashboard, large touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and smartphone connectivity.



The Indian version of Renault Captur is expected to employ the 1.5-litre petrol and the globally popular 1.5-litre K9K turbo-diesel engine options. We hope the French auto maker retunes the motor to further enhance performance. To keep its rivals in check, we expect Renault to price the Captur aggressively, estimated to be about Rs 12 lakh in India.