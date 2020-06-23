Renault Captur May Well Be Discontinued In India

The Renault Captur has been removed from the companies website, which implies discontinuation of the compact SUV from France.

The French manufacturer now has just three models on sale – the Kwid, Duster, and Triber. With the discontinuation of the Captur, the Duster takes over the mantle of Renault’s flagship model in India. However, the reason for the Captur being given the boot may not seem too surprising for many, due to the numbers they were accumulating. The locally produced vehicle sported dismal sales figures, especially when compared to some of its competitors.

However, Renault did showcase a BS-VI compliant version of the Captur at the Auto Show this year, then why the boot. Well, Renault share their production facility with Nissan, and both have new vehicles pipped for launches. In addition, the pandemic has played its role in slowing down production in all industries. Hence, it is possible that the new Renault Captur BS-VI can only hope for a later entrance, allowing Renault’s new small SUV, the Kiger, rights over itself on the production line. What this could mean is that there would be a delay in the launch rather than an outright ‘no-no’. A delay has also been seen with the Nissan Magnite that was meant to be launched this year and has been pushed on to 2021.

Either way, if the Captur has been discontinued, it would be interesting to see if Renault would like to partake in the compact-SUV segment again. If it is just a delay, it would also be interesting to see what Renault can bring to the table to take on the stalwarts of the compact-SUV segment in India. We shall kee you posted.