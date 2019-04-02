Renault Captur Launched With New Safety Features

French car manufacturers, Renault, have launched the latest version of the Renault Captur and it is armed to the teeth with safety features. Prices begin from Rs 9.49 lakh and go up to 12.99 lakh; both ex-showroom.

The company claims that the Renault Captur is more than compliant with the Indian safety standards, which includes pedestrian safety as well. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat-belt reminders, and speed alert will now be standard across all variants.

Mechanically, there are no changes under the bonnet and the Captur continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine and the 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine. The H4K produces 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and a peak torque of 142 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The K9K churns out 110 PS at 3,850 rpm and a peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm. Renault claim that the petrol car returns 13.87 km/l while the diesel car does 20.37 km to the litre.

The ex-showroom prices of the cars are as follows:

RxE Petrol – Rs 9.49 lakh

Platine Petrol – Rs 11.99 lakh

RxE Diesel – Rs 10.49 lakh

Platine Diesel – Rs 12.99 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese